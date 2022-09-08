USD/CAD Hits Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar found support after the BoC raised interest rates by 75 bps as expected. The pair has been hovering under July’s high at 1.3220. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart and a series of higher lows indicate that the buying pressure has been building up. A breakout would remove the lid and attract momentum buyers. Then 1.3400 near its two-year high would be the next target. The price action is testing 1.3060, a key demand zone from the latest accumulation. Its breach could force the bulls to bail out.