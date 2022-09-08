Thu, Sep 08, 2022 @ 09:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Hits Resistance

USD/CAD Hits Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar found support after the BoC raised interest rates by 75 bps as expected. The pair has been hovering under July’s high at 1.3220. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart and a series of higher lows indicate that the buying pressure has been building up. A breakout would remove the lid and attract momentum buyers. Then 1.3400 near its two-year high would be the next target. The price action is testing 1.3060, a key demand zone from the latest accumulation. Its breach could force the bulls to bail out.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.