WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI reversed from key support level 85.00

Likely to fall to resistance level 90.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the key support level 85.00 (former multi-month high from October of 2021), intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 85.00 created the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – which marked the end of the earlier primary ABC correction from March.

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 90.00.