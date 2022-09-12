WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Mon, Sep 12, 2022 @ 19:53 GMT
  • WTI reversed from key support level 85.00
  • Likely to fall to resistance level 90.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the key support level 85.00 (former multi-month high from October of 2021), intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 85.00 created the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – which marked the end of the earlier primary ABC correction from March.

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 90.00.

