Tue, Sep 13, 2022 @ 07:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Jones 30 Grinds Towards Key Resistance

Dow Jones 30 Grinds Towards Key Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 rallies ahead of a new set of US inflation data. The current recovery has gained traction once above 32000, sending the index towards the key supply zone around 33300 at the origin of a sharp sell-off back in late August. Strong selling pressure could be expected from trend followers as the market mood remains fragile. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may limit the upside range in the resistance area. 32150 is the closest support and a bullish breakout would lift offers to the previous peak at 34300.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.