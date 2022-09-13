Dow Jones 30 Grinds Towards Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones 30 rallies ahead of a new set of US inflation data. The current recovery has gained traction once above 32000, sending the index towards the key supply zone around 33300 at the origin of a sharp sell-off back in late August. Strong selling pressure could be expected from trend followers as the market mood remains fragile. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may limit the upside range in the resistance area. 32150 is the closest support and a bullish breakout would lift offers to the previous peak at 34300.