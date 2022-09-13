USD/CHF: A Bullish Primary Zigzag May Start a New Trend

Tue, Sep 13, 2022 @ 07:41 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The structure of the USDCHF currency shows the final part of a large double zigzag consisting of cycle sub-waves w-x-y. This pattern looks fully completed.

It is possible that the price reduction in the intervening wave x, which represents the primary standard zigzag, has recently come to an end. Currently, there is a development of the initial part of a new corrective trend.

It is assumed that a standard 3-wave zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ of the primary degree is being constructed.

The first two sub-waves Ⓐ-Ⓑ are probably fully completed, so growth in impulse Ⓒ is expected, as shown on the chart, towards 1.0128.

At that level, wave Ⓒ will be at 123.6% of impulse Ⓐ.

Alternatively, the cycle pattern may take a more complex form, that is, not a double, but a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.

Thus, the confirmation of this option will be the reduction of the price and the construction of the final sub-wave z.

Wave z will probably strive for equality with the previous actionary wave y, and therefore its end is possible near 0.917.

The probability of achieving this coefficient is high.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

