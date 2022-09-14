Gold Price At Risk of A Drop Below $1,680

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price is struggling to recover above the $1,735 resistance.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,725 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD are signaling a fresh bearish wave.

The UK CPI could increase 10.2% in August 2022 (YoY), up from 10.1%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price started an upside correction from the $1,688 low against the US Dollar. The price climbed higher above the $1,720 resistance but faced sellers.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price attempted a decent recovery wave above the $1,720 resistance level. It even cleared the $1,730 level, but there was no close above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The price traded as high as $1,735 and stayed well below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,725 on the same chart.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,700 level. The next major support is near the $1,688 level, below which the price could accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,650 level.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,720 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,735 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,750 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, there was a bearish reaction from the 1.0180 zone. Similarly, GBP/USD declined after it failed to clear 1.1740.

Economic Releases to Watch Today