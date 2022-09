The pound bounces back as Britain’s core CPI stayed stubbornly high in August. The sharp decline came to a halt at the base of a previous bullish breakout at 1.1480. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters in the demand zone. The support-turned-resistance at 1.1620 is the next hurdle where trapped buyers would be looking to exit. However, its breach would send Sterling back to 1.1730 on the 20-day moving average, suggesting that the bulls may not yet have had their last word.