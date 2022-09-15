US Oil Hits Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude rallied after a slower increase in US inventories. From the daily chart’s perspective, sentiment remains downbeat after the price broke below the key support at 86.00. The bears may see bounces as opportunities to sell at a better price. The current recovery has met stiff selling pressure at 90.00 which coincides with the 30-day moving average. However, if the buy side manages to push past this supply zone, 94.00 could be next. 84.20 is the closest support and its breach could resume the downtrend below 81.30.