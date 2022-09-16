Fri, Sep 16, 2022 @ 08:34 GMT
USD/CHF Attempts to Rebound

The US dollar recovers supported by rising Treasury yields. A previous failure to clear the July peak at 0.9870 has put a halt to the dollar’s rally, possibly triggering a consolidation phase. The latest correction found support over 0.9480 while a bullish RSI divergence showed a loss of momentum in the sell-off. A follow-up break above 0.9620 is an encouraging sign but the bulls need to lift the former support at 0.9680 before a recovery could gain traction. Otherwise, the greenback may slide to the daily support at 0.9400.

