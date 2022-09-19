DAX 40 Tests Critical Floor

Mon, Sep 19, 2022 @ 12:14 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The Dax 40 slips as high interest rates prompt investors to take refuge in cash. After hitting the supply zone around 13500, the index has given up all gains from this month’s rally. This is a strong indication of the prevailing bearish bias. 12610 is the next support and its breach would bring the index back to the critical level of 12420. Then a bearish breakout may cause the remaining bulls to abandon the ship, resuming the downtrend towards 11900 in the medium-term. 12900 is a fresh resistance in case of a bounce.

