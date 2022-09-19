Tue, Sep 20, 2022 @ 02:53 GMT
USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD broke key resistance level 1.3200
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3400

USDCAD currency pair under the bullish pressure after the price broke above the key resistance level 1.3200 (which has been reversing the pair from July, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.3200 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3, which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from April.

Given the clear uptrend, strong CAD sales on oil losses, USDCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3400 (intersecting with the up channel from April, target for the end of minor wave (iii)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

