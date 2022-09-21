AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD broke key support level 0.6700

Likely to fall to support level 0.6600

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.6700 (previous monthly low from July, which also reversed the pair earlier this month).

The breakout of the support level 0.6700 continues the (c)-wave of the intermediate B-wave from the start of last month.

Given the clear daily downtrend, AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6600 (target for the completion of the active sub-impulse wave (i)).