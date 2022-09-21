Wed, Sep 21, 2022 @ 21:41 GMT
AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD broke key support level 0.6700
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6600

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.6700 (previous monthly low from July, which also reversed the pair earlier this month).

The breakout of the support level 0.6700 continues the (c)-wave of the intermediate B-wave from the start of last month.

Given the clear daily downtrend, AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6600 (target for the completion of the active sub-impulse wave (i)).

