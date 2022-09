WTI crude weakens over a gloomy economic prospect amid tighter financial conditions. Sentiment has remained fragile after the psychological level of 90.00 proved to be a tough level to crack for now. The current consolidation above 81.50 is temporary, and a breakout on either side would dictate the direction in the days to come. Only a rally above 90.00 could turn the mood around in the short-term. The bearish bias might take over and a breakout would resume the downtrend and send WTI to 78.00.