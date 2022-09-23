Fri, Sep 23, 2022 @ 10:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Pulls Back for Support

USD/JPY Pulls Back for Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen skyrocketed following the first Japanese currency intervention in 24 years. The pair swiftly reversed its course after flirting with the psychological level of 145.00. A break below 143.50 triggered a liquidation of leveraged positions. 140.50 along the 30-day moving average is a key level to probe buyers’ interest. A bounce would signal that the greenback is merely taking a breather and the uptrend remains intact in the medium-term. A rally back above 145.00 may carry the price to August 1998’ high at 147.50.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.