USD/JPY Pulls Back for Support

The Japanese yen skyrocketed following the first Japanese currency intervention in 24 years. The pair swiftly reversed its course after flirting with the psychological level of 145.00. A break below 143.50 triggered a liquidation of leveraged positions. 140.50 along the 30-day moving average is a key level to probe buyers’ interest. A bounce would signal that the greenback is merely taking a breather and the uptrend remains intact in the medium-term. A rally back above 145.00 may carry the price to August 1998’ high at 147.50.