Mon, Sep 26, 2022 @ 17:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from key support level 142.00• Likely to rise to resistance level 148.00

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 142.00 (lower boundary of the sideways price range inside which the pair has been moving from the start fop September).

The upward reversal from the support level 142.00 started the active short-term impulse wave (v) – which belongs to waves 3 and (5).

Given the powerful daily uptrend, strong USD bullishness seen today, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 148.00 (which reversed the pair earlier this month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.