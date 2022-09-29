CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY rising inside impulse wave (3)

Likely to test resistance level 148.00

CHFJPY rising inside the intermediate impulse wave (3), which started earlier from the key support level 144.00 (former monthly high from June), intersecting with the daily up channel from May.

The active impulse wave (3) belongs to the higher order primary upward impulse sequence ③ from the start of August.

Given the prevailing uptrend and the strong Swiss franc bullish sentiment seen today, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 148.00 (former minor support from the start of September).