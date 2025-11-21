USD/JPY Jumps Again as Buyers Tighten Grip on Near-Term Trend

Key Highlights

USD/JPY started a fresh surge above 155.00 and 156.00.

A bullish trend line is forming with support at 156.60 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD is again declining and might revisit 1.1450.

GBP/USD could struggle to recover above 1.3150 and 1.3200.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar remained well-bid above 152.50 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY started a fresh surge and cleared many hurdles near 155.00.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above 156.00, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The pair even spiked above 157.50 and might continue to rise.

On the upside, the pair faces resistance near the 158.00 zone. The first key hurdle sits at 158.40. A close above 158.40 might send the pair higher toward 159.20.

The next resistance could be 160.00. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 162.00. On the downside, there is a key support at 156.70. There is also a bullish trend line forming with support at 156.60.

The next support is 156.20, below which the pair could start a steady decline to 155.70. A close below 155.70 could start a pullback toward 155.00. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 154.50 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair failed to recover steadily and is now at risk of another decline, possibly below the 1.3000 support.

Upcoming Key Economic Events: