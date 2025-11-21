Fri, Nov 21, 2025 @ 09:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Jumps Again as Buyers Tighten Grip on Near-Term Trend

USD/JPY Jumps Again as Buyers Tighten Grip on Near-Term Trend

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a fresh surge above 155.00 and 156.00.
  • A bullish trend line is forming with support at 156.60 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is again declining and might revisit 1.1450.
  • GBP/USD could struggle to recover above 1.3150 and 1.3200.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar remained well-bid above 152.50 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY started a fresh surge and cleared many hurdles near 155.00.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above 156.00, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The pair even spiked above 157.50 and might continue to rise.

On the upside, the pair faces resistance near the 158.00 zone. The first key hurdle sits at 158.40. A close above 158.40 might send the pair higher toward 159.20.

The next resistance could be 160.00. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 162.00. On the downside, there is a key support at 156.70. There is also a bullish trend line forming with support at 156.60.

The next support is 156.20, below which the pair could start a steady decline to 155.70. A close below 155.70 could start a pullback toward 155.00. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 154.50 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair failed to recover steadily and is now at risk of another decline, possibly below the 1.3000 support.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2025 (Preliminary) – Forecast 52.0, versus 52.5 previous.
  • US S&P Global Services PMI for Nov 2025 (Preliminary) – Forecast 54.8, versus 54.8 previous.
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Nov 2025 – Forecast 50.5, versus 50.3 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.