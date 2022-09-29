XAU/USD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bullion recoups losses as the greenback softens across the board. Still, the precious metal remains under pressure after the bulls gave up the critical floor around 1680. A brief consolidation was a signal that the path of least resistance had switched to the downside. 1615 has attracted some buying interests but most traders might worry about catching a falling knife. A new round of sell-off may send gold to April 2020’s low at 1570. 1670 has become a fresh resistance where the bears could be looking to sell into strength.