USD/CAD Consolidates

The Canadian dollar struggles over lacklustre August export data. A bearish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the upward momentum while a double top at 1.3830 further suggested exhaustion in the current rally. The pair is prone to a correction after it fell below 1.3600. The uptrend remains intact but the recent parabolic rise could use some breathing room to let the bulls accumulate again. 1.3420 on the 20-day moving average is an area of interest. The support-turned-resistance at 1.3700 is the first hurdle.