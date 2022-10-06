XAU/USD Hits Resistance

Thu, Oct 06, 2022 @ 08:21 GMT
Gold clawed back losses as the dollar index bounces higher. A sharp recovery has lifted bullion back to September’s high at 1730 which is an important level on the daily chart. As the RSI soared into the overbought area, fresh selling from trend followers in conjunction with profit-taking has kept the rally in check. A bullish breakout would force the short side to cover, stirring up volatility in the process. The psychological level of 1700 is a fresh support and its breach may extend losses to 1660.

