US Oil Tests Key Resistance

WTI crude bounced higher after OPEC+ agreed to cut output. The rebound has gained a foothold after it cleared the supply zone around 83.00. The price is testing the daily resistance and psychological level of 90.00 and stiff pressure could be expected from the sell side. However, sentiment may brighten up in the short-term if the bulls manage to push past this ceiling, clearing the path towards 97.00. As the RSI inches back into overbought territory, 86.00 has turned into a support in case of a pullback.