Thu, Oct 06, 2022 @ 08:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Tests Key Resistance

US Oil Tests Key Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude bounced higher after OPEC+ agreed to cut output. The rebound has gained a foothold after it cleared the supply zone around 83.00. The price is testing the daily resistance and psychological level of 90.00 and stiff pressure could be expected from the sell side. However, sentiment may brighten up in the short-term if the bulls manage to push past this ceiling, clearing the path towards 97.00. As the RSI inches back into overbought territory, 86.00 has turned into a support in case of a pullback.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.