Thu, Oct 06, 2022 @ 08:22 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD: A Pullback in the Bullish Correction to 0.593 is Expected

NZD/USD: A Pullback in the Bullish Correction to 0.593 is Expected

Orbex
By Orbex

On the 1H timeframe, NZDUSD seems to be forming a bearish trend, which may take the form of a double zigzag w-x-y of the cycle degree. The current chart shows the structure of the final wave y, which assumes a primary zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.

Most likely, the primary impulse wave Ⓐ and the bullish correction Ⓑ are fully completed, and the last impulse wave Ⓒ is currently under construction. Perhaps, after the end of the impulse decline in the intermediate wave (3), the development of an intermediate correction (4) began, the initial part of which hints at a double zigzag.

The end of the potential double zigzag is expected to reach 0.593. At that level, correction (4) will be at 61.8% of impulse (3).

Alternatively, it is assumed that the market has already completed the formation of an intermediate correction (4), it has a standard zigzag shape.

Thus, once the correction has been completed, we can expect the development of a bearish final wave (5) of the intermediate degree.

The price within wave (5) may fall to 0.548. At that level, primary impulse waves Ⓐ and Ⓒ will be equal.

An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.