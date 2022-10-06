Thu, Oct 06, 2022 @ 16:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from resistance level 1.1490
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1000

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.1490 (former strong support from the start of September), intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the earlier sharp downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from this resistance level 1.1490 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (a) of the higher order ABC correction 2.

Given the clear daily downtrend, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.1000.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.