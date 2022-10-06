EURGBP Wave Analysis

- EURGBP reversed from support level 0.8675
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8800
EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8675 (previous monthly high from June), intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.
The upward reversal from this support level 0.8675 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave A.
Given the clear daily uptrend, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.8800.