EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP reversed from support level 0.8675

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8800

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8675 (previous monthly high from June), intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The upward reversal from this support level 0.8675 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave A.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.8800.