S&P 500 Attempts to Bounce

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The S&P 500 treads water ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report in September. The index has been looking to claw back some losses after its drop below the critical floor at 3750. Sentiment remains downbeat though there could be short-term opportunities in the current recovery. A rally above 3670 has eased the selling pressure, turning it into a fresh support. 3900 is a major hurdle where the bears could be expected to double down. The bulls will need to clear this supply area before a rebound could gain traction.