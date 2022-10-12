Crude Oil Price Resumes Uptrend, Dips Supported

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $85.50 and $88.00 resistance levels.

A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $88.40 on the 4-hours chart.

Gold price failed to clear the $1,730 resistance and trimmed gains.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD seem to be consolidating losses.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $76.80 zone against the US Dollar. The price gained pace for a move above the $80.00 resistance level.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break above the $85.00 resistance zone. The price even settled above the $86.50 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was a clear move above the $88.00 and $90.00 levels. It traded as high as $93.70 and recently there was a minor downside correction.

The price dipped below the $90.00 level. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.77 swing low to $93.70 high. However, there are many supports on downside, starting with $88.40 and a connecting bullish trend line.

The next major support is near $85.00 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.77 swing low to $93.70 high.

Any more losses might call for a test of the $82.50 zone. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $91.50 zone. The next major resistance is near $93.80, above which the price could accelerate higher towards the $95.00 zone.

Looking at gold price, there was a fresh bearish wave after the price failed to clear the $1,730 resistance. It is now consolidating near the $1,675 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today