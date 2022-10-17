Mon, Oct 17, 2022 @ 15:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 500 Index Remains Above the 200-Weekly SMA after New 2-year Low

US 500 Index Remains Above the 200-Weekly SMA after New 2-year Low

XM.com
By XM.com

The US 500 cash index posted a negative spike towards a fresh almost two-year low of 3,490 on Thursday but failed to finish the week beneath the 200-weekly simple moving average (SMA) around 3,600.  

According to the RSI, the market could maintain itself above the 3,630 support in the short-term as the RSI is positively sloped beneath its neutral threshold of 50. The MACD oscillator is hovering near its trigger line below the zero level.

On the upside, the price could attempt to overcome the 20-day SMA and retest the 3,811 level, which if successfully broken, could open the door for the 50-day SMA, which overlaps with the 3,915 resistance. Should traders continue to move the price up, bringing the short-term uptrend into play, resistance could then run towards the 200-day SMA at 4.135.

A reversal to the downside, however, could find immediate support at the 3,630 barrier, while slightly lower the two-year low of 3,490 could also come into view. If the latter fails to halt bearish movements, the next target could be the 3,225 support, registered back in September 2020.

Turning to the long-term, the outlook is bearish over the past nine months and only a decisive close above 200-day SMA and the descending trend line could change the view to positive. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.