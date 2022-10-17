Mon, Oct 17, 2022 @ 15:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Extends Decline after Rebound Falters

Gold Extends Decline after Rebound Falters

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold has been losing ground since early March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Even though the precious metal rebounded strongly from the 29-month low of 1,614 and jumped above its restrictive trend line, it quickly retreated again within its long-term descending channel.

The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bearish forces remain in control. Specifically, the RSI is flatlining beneath its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram has dropped below its red signal line in the negative territory.

Should selling pressures persist, the recent support zone of 1,640 could act as the first line of defence. Sliding beneath that floor, any further declines may then cease at the 29-month low of 1,614. Failing to halt there, the price could descend to form fresh multi-month lows, where the April 2020 support of 1,566 might curb any further downside moves.

On the flipside, bullish actions could propel bullion towards 1,688, which has acted as both support and resistance in the past two months. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could aim for the recent rejection region of 1,730. Jumping above that zone, the price may ascend towards 1,765 or higher to test the August high of 1,807.

Overall, despite the recent attempts of a trend reversal, gold retreated back to its long-term descending pattern. Therefore, the downtrend is likely to resume, unless the price advances decisively above the upper boundary of its declining channel.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.