Tue, Oct 18, 2022 @ 08:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Jones 30 Breaks Resistance

Dow Jones 30 Breaks Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 rallies over the optimism about Q3 corporate earnings. The double bottom at 28700 is a sign of solid buying to keep the index afloat. A close above 30400 next to the 30-day moving average would flush out selling interests and possibly attract momentum buyers. As the bulls regain confidence, 31300 would be the next target with 29650 as a fresh support. However, this could be a mere flag-shaped consolidation from the daily chart’s perspective as the index is in bear market territory.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.