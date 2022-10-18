Tue, Oct 18, 2022 @ 08:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Faces a Rocky Path Ahead

GBPUSD Faces a Rocky Path Ahead

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPUSD continued to flirt with the 1.1400 round level for the fourth consecutive trading day, despite its muted tone early on Tuesday.

The price was also pushing for a close above a short-term descending trendline, which has kept the bulls under control so far this month.

Despite the efforts, the technical picture continues to question the prospect for a meaningful rally. The RSI has barely increased above its 50 neutral mark, remaining below its previous high, while the stochastics seem to be looking for a bearish reversal not far below their 80 overbought level. Besides, with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and a longer-term descending trendline lying within a short distance from the current price action at 1.1480 and 1.1697 respectively, selling pressures may not take long to reemerge.

Should the bulls dominate above the key constraining zone of 1.1830, the recovery could pick up steam to 1.2150.

On the downside, the 20-day SMA at 1.1140 may attract attention given its limitations last Friday. If it proves fragile, the pair may seek shelter near the previous low of 1.0922. Breaking that bar too, the sell-off could stabilize somewhere between 1.0660 and 1.0538 before heading for the record low of 1.0324.

In brief, although GBPUSD is trying to switch to the bullish side, there are still a couple of obstacles which stand in the way higher. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.