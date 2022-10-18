Tue, Oct 18, 2022 @ 15:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Advances to Fresh 7½-Year Highs

EURJPY Advances to Fresh 7½-Year Highs

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY has been in a prolonged uptrend since early March, generating consecutive multi-year highs. Moreover, even though the pair exhibited a substantial downside correction in late-September, the short-term picture has improved drastically again, with the price edging higher to a fresh 7½-year high of 146.98 in today’s session.

The short-term oscillators currently indicate that bullish forces are intensifying. Specifically, the RSI has entered its 70-overbought area, while the MACD histogram is strengthening above its red signal line in the positive territory.

Should buying pressures persist, the pair could move higher to form fresh multi-year highs, where the January 2015 peak of 147.20 might curb further advances. Conquering this barricade, the bulls may target the crucial December 2014 resistance region of 148.25. Even higher, the spotlight could turn to the December 2014 high of 149.78, which is the highest level observed since March 2008.

On the flipside, a negative correction could initially come to a halt at the recent resistance region of 145.62, which might now act as support. Should that floor collapse, the price could descend towards 144.27 or lower to test the October support of 141.00. A break below the latter could bring 137.30 under examination.

Overall, EURJPY seems to have the necessary momentum to push even higher and create fresh historical highs. Nevertheless, the bulls should not rule out the possibility of some retracement before the latter is accomplished.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.