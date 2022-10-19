FTSE 100 Tests Resistance

Wed, Oct 19, 2022 @ 12:40 GMT
The FTSE 100 inches higher on improved risk sentiment. A break above 6900 prompted some short interests to cover, easing the downward pressure. A series of higher lows would further boost buyers’ confidence and send the index to the daily resistance at 7100 where a breakout could extend the recovery towards 7300. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback with 6912 as the closest support. Further down, 6820 is the bulls’ second line of defence to keep the price action afloat.

