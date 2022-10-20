GBP/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound holds steady as Britain’s inflation rose to 10.1% in September. From the daily chart’s perspective, the pair is forming a flag-shaped pattern after its recent sharp slide. While Sterling clawed back some losses, the directional bias remains bearish in the medium-term which may attract more trend followers. 1.1500 is an important ceiling and its breach could lift offers to September’s high at 1.1700. 1.1070 at the base of the latest rally is a key support. A bearish breakout would send the price back to 1.0760.