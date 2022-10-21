USD/JPY Climbs To 150, Bulls Losing Steam

Key Highlights
- USD/JPY started a major increase and tested the 150.0 barrier.
- A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 148.80 on the 4-hours chart.
- EUR/USD might attempt an upside break above the 0.9900 resistance.
- GBP/USD is showing positive signs and might clear 1.1400.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
The US Dollar gained strength above the 145.00 resistance against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY even cleared the 148.00 barrier to move further into a positive zone.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled well above the 148.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
It opened the doors for more upsides and the pair tested the all-important 150.00 level. The pair traded to a new multi-year high and remains supported for more gains. The next major resistance on the upside may perhaps be near 152.00.
If there is a downside correction, the pair might test the 148.80 support. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 148.80 on the same chart.
A downside break below the trend line support may perhaps send USD/JPY towards the 147.50 support. Any more gains could lead the pair towards 145.00 or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is consolidating and might soon attempt a key upside break above the 0.9900 resistance zone.
Economic Releases
- UK Retail Sales for Sep 2022 (MoM) – Forecast -0.5%, versus -1.6% previous.
- UK Retail Sales for Sep 2022 (YoY) – Forecast -5.0% versus -5.4% previous.
- Canadian Retail Sales for Aug 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -2.5% previous.
- Canadian Retail Sales ex Autos for Aug 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus -3.1% previous.