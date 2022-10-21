USD/JPY Climbs To 150, Bulls Losing Steam

Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 06:35 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a major increase and tested the 150.0 barrier.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 148.80 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD might attempt an upside break above the 0.9900 resistance.
  • GBP/USD is showing positive signs and might clear 1.1400.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar gained strength above the 145.00 resistance against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY even cleared the 148.00 barrier to move further into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled well above the 148.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It opened the doors for more upsides and the pair tested the all-important 150.00 level. The pair traded to a new multi-year high and remains supported for more gains. The next major resistance on the upside may perhaps be near 152.00.

If there is a downside correction, the pair might test the 148.80 support. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 148.80 on the same chart.

A downside break below the trend line support may perhaps send USD/JPY towards the 147.50 support. Any more gains could lead the pair towards 145.00 or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is consolidating and might soon attempt a key upside break above the 0.9900 resistance zone.

Economic Releases

  • UK Retail Sales for Sep 2022 (MoM) – Forecast -0.5%, versus -1.6% previous.
  • UK Retail Sales for Sep 2022 (YoY) – Forecast -5.0% versus -5.4% previous.
  • Canadian Retail Sales for Aug 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -2.5% previous.
  • Canadian Retail Sales ex Autos for Aug 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus -3.1% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

