Nasdaq 100 Seeks Support

The Nasdaq 100 softened after Fed officials said the central bank would keep raising rates. The price action is struggling to claw back its previous losses. The latest bounce has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 11350 next to the 30-day moving average. 10730 is an important support to keep the current rebounce relevant. 11650 would be the target should the bulls manage to hold onto their gains, putting an extended recovery within reach. However, a bearish breakout could trigger a sell-off below 10450.