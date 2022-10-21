Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 12:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Seeks Support

Nasdaq 100 Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 softened after Fed officials said the central bank would keep raising rates. The price action is struggling to claw back its previous losses. The latest bounce has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 11350 next to the 30-day moving average. 10730 is an important support to keep the current rebounce relevant. 11650 would be the target should the bulls manage to hold onto their gains, putting an extended recovery within reach. However, a bearish breakout could trigger a sell-off below 10450.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.