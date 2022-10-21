Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 12:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Trapped Below 1.3800; Uptrend Intact

USDCAD Trapped Below 1.3800; Uptrend Intact

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCAD has partially recovered Monday’s pullback as the 1.3800 level proved hard to overcome during the week, limiting bullish moves.

Although the RSI and the MACD reflect some caution as the former is lacking direction in the bullish area, and the latter keeps decelerating below its red signal line, the positive trend is still intact above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA).

If the bulls manage to pierce through the 1.3800 level, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4667-1.2006 downtrend is located, the price could accelerate towards the 1.4000-1.4035 region taken from March-May 2020. Breaching that wall too, the next stop could be the 1.4140 barrier.

In the bearish scenario, where the price closes below the 20-day SMA at 1.3725, immediate support could develop around the 1.3600 level. Even lower, the 1.3500 psychological mark may attempt to block any declines towards the 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3330.

In summary, the focus is on the 1.3800 round level, a break of which is expected to reduce negative risks, triggering the next leg higher in USDCAD.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.