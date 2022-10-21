Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 17:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY rising inside impulse wave (iii)
  • Likely to test resistance level 152.50

USDJPY continues to rise inside the short-term impulse wave (iii), which belongs to the higher order impulse waves 3 and (5).

The pair earlier broke the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from March – which added to the bullish pressure on USDJPY.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 152.50 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (iii)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.