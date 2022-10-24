Mon, Oct 24, 2022 @ 17:49 GMT
NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.5785
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.5600

NZDUSD recently reversed down from the resistance level 0.5785 (top of the previous wave (iv) from the start of October).

The resistance level 0.5785 was further strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

Given the strong daily downtrend, NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.5600 (low of the previous wave (b)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

