Thu, Oct 27, 2022 @ 13:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD: Intermediate Zigzag Nears Completion Level

XAG/USD: Intermediate Zigzag Nears Completion Level

Orbex
By Orbex

It is assumed that the XAGUSD pair forms a correction wave b of the cycle degree, which is part of the global zigzag. It is a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. The first four parts of it have already been fully completed. In other words, we see the construction of the last wave Ⓩ.

Most likely, the wave Ⓩ will be an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). It seems that the second intervening wave (X) in the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y has recently ended.

Thus, we can expect a drop in the intermediate wave (Z) to 16.223. At that level, sub-waves (Z) and (Y) will be equal. It is assumed that the wave (Z) takes the double zigzag pattern W-X-Y.

Let’s consider the second option, where the bearish primary wave Ⓩ could have already completely ended in the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). And the whole correction b along with it.

Thus, in the last section of the chart, we can notice the initial part of the bullish wave c of the cycle degree. It is assumed that it will take the form of an impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤, as shown in the chart.

Perhaps the primary sub-wave ① has come to an end, it is similar to the leading diagonal and correction ②. In the near future, the growth may continue in the sub-wave ③ above the maximum of 22.555.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.