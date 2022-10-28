Fri, Oct 28, 2022 @ 04:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: USDJPY Looking for Double Correction

Elliott Wave View: USDJPY Looking for Double Correction

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave structure of USDJPY shows a 5 swing sequence from 10.21.2022 high. This suggests the decline can extend lower into a 7 swing double three structure. Rally to 10.21.2022 high at 151.94 ended wave (3). Pullback in wave (4) is in progress with subdivision as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (3), wave ((a)) ended at 146.15, rally in wave ((b)) ended at 149.71, and wave ((c)) lower ended at 145.37. This completed wave W.

Corrective rally in wave X ended at 149.44 and the pair has resumed lower. Wave Y is now in progress as a zigzag structure. Down from wave X, wave (i) ended at 148.24, and rally in wave (ii) ended at 149.24. Pair resumes lower in wave (iii) towards 145.88 and wave (iv) ended at 146.39. Final leg wave (v) ended at 145.08 which completed wave ((a)). Wave ((b)) rally is in progress to correct cycle from 10.24.2022 high in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 149.44 holds, expect rally to fail for further downside towards 141.3 – 142.8 area to end wave (4). This area, if reached, should see buyers for the next leg higher.

USDJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.