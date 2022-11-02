EURNZD Wave Analysis

Wed, Nov 02, 2022 @ 06:35 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURNZD broke key support level 1.7065
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.6755

EURNZD recently broke through the key support level 1.7065 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October), intersecting with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The breakout of the support level 1.7065 accelerated the active short-term correction (ii).

EURNZD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.6755 (which stopped wave iv from the middle of September).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Learn Forex Trading

