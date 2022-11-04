Fri, Nov 04, 2022 @ 08:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Turns Lower

GBP/USD Turns Lower

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound tumbled after the BoE warned of a protracted downturn. The price lost steam near September’s high (1.1700) and a break below 1.1440 sent buyers packing, turning it into a resistance. A lack of bids at the base (1.1300) of a recent bullish breakout is a warning sign that sentiment has gone cautious. 1.1100 is an important support and after the RSI sank to the oversold area, a ‘buying-the-dips’ behaviour could be expected. However, its breach could make Sterling vulnerable to renewed selling pressure.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.