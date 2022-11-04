GBP/USD Turns Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound tumbled after the BoE warned of a protracted downturn. The price lost steam near September’s high (1.1700) and a break below 1.1440 sent buyers packing, turning it into a resistance. A lack of bids at the base (1.1300) of a recent bullish breakout is a warning sign that sentiment has gone cautious. 1.1100 is an important support and after the RSI sank to the oversold area, a ‘buying-the-dips’ behaviour could be expected. However, its breach could make Sterling vulnerable to renewed selling pressure.