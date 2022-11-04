NAS 100 Tests Critical Floor

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 slumps as fewer US jobless claims reinforces the tightening agenda. Previously, a tentative break below 10900 weakened the bulls’ position. A failure to achieve a new high above 11650 shows that the path of least resistance would be down. A sharp drop below the said support has definitely knocked out the buy side. A rebound is likely to be capped by 11060. 10450 would be the last level to salvage the situation. A bearish breakout could trigger a new round of sell-off and effectively resume the bear market.