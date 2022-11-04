Fri, Nov 04, 2022 @ 11:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Oil Price Surges on Weaker Dollar and Persisting Supply Risks

WTI Oil: Oil Price Surges on Weaker Dollar and Persisting Supply Risks

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price rose strongly on Friday, advancing 3.3% in the mid-European session, lifted by stronger dollar and persisting supply risks, though China’s Covid restrictions and recession fears continue to weigh and may limit gains.

Friday’s strong bullish acceleration broke through some important barriers, the top of thick daily cloud ($89.06) and psychological $90 level, as well as pivotal Fibo resistances at $88.90 and $90.69 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% of $93.60/$81.29 respectively), with close above these levels to confirm strong bullish signal and open way for further gains, exposing targets at $91.77 (falling 100DMA) and key near-term barrier at $93.60 (Oct 10 lower top).

Daily studies are in full bullish setup and support the action, which sees a weekly close above broken $90 barrier as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play.

Res: 91.77; 92.87; 93.60; 94.36.
Sup: 90.00; 89.60; 88.90; 87.77.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.