USDCHF Struggles for Support

The US dollar plunged after data showed a higher US unemployment rate in October. A break below 1.0000 could prolong the consolidation as the parity level has been acting like a magnet, pulling the price back and forth. With the RSI deeply in the oversold area. Trend followers may see the pullback as an opportunity to stake in. 0.9920 is the first support and 0.9840 a critical level to keep the price afloat. 1.0020 is a fresh resistance and a bounce above 1.0140 could pave the way for a rally to a six-year high at 1.0350.

