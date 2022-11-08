US 30 Grinds Higher

The Dow Jones 30 rallies as Republicans are favoured to win the midterm elections. The index slowed down near 33000, at the start of a sell-off in late August. Profit-taking was not enough to drive the price south, which suggests robust pressure from the buy side. A close above 33000 would shake out remaining selling interests and pave the way for a rally to August’s peak at 34200, which is the boundary between a bear and a bull market. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may limit the upside with 32400 as the closest support.