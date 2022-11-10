US Oil Struggles for Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude plunges over a buildup in US storage. The price turned south after it met stiff selling at the October high of 93.50. A fall below the psychological level of 90.00 has forced some leveraged positions to liquidate. An invalidation of 88.00 is more worrisome as it indicates a lack of follow-up bids. 84.50 is the last support to gauge the bulls’ commitment. A bearish breakout would deepen the correction towards 81.00. 88.50 is a fresh resistance and the bulls will need to reclaim 91.50 before they could turn things around.