Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 10:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Fails to Remain Above 1.0000; Neutral in Medium-Term

EURUSD Fails to Remain Above 1.0000; Neutral in Medium-Term

XM.com
By XM.com

EURUSD is meeting the parity level again, dropping beneath the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) after the pullback from the 1.0095 resistance. In the medium-term timeframe, the pair is failing to have a clear directional movement as it has been moving sideways since mid-October.

The technical oscillators are suggesting a negative movement as the RSI is pointing down in the positive region following the decline from the overbought region, while the MACD is losing momentum beneath its trigger line.

Further losses should see the 0.9970-0.9990 support region acting as a major support ahead of the 50-period SMA and the upper boundary of the Ichimoku cloud around 0.9920. A slip lower would challenge the 200-period SMA at 0.9835, reinforcing the bearish structure in the short-term and open the ways towards the next key support region of 0.9705-0.9730.

In the event of an upside reversal, the 1.0095 resistance could be the next target before being able to re-challenge the 1.0200 obstacle and the 1.0370 peak, registered on August 10.

Overall, EURUSD is bearish in the very short-term timeframe, while the bigger picture is neutral. Any moves beneath the 200-period SMA may switch the outlook back to negative.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.