Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 14:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD: Fresh Bears Found a Footstep Above Key Support and Eye US...

GBPUSD: Fresh Bears Found a Footstep Above Key Support and Eye US Inflation Data for Signal

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable is consolidating within a narrow range, following Wednesday’s 1.6% drop, which retraced over 50% of the recent 1.1146/1.1599 upleg.

Although a reversal pattern formed on a daily chart, fresh bears face strong headwinds from significant support at 1.1319 (top of thick daily cloud / Fibo 61.8%) which so far keeps the downside protected and prevent confirmation of reversal.

Daily studies are currently mixed, but expected to remain slightly biased higher while the action stays above the cloud, though lift and close above 10DMA (1.1427) is needed to revive bulls and extension above psychological 1.15 level to confirm.

Conversely, penetration of daily cloud and extension through daily Kijun-sen (1.1284) would add to bearish stance and risk deeper fall.

Traders look for US inflation data to get clearer signals, with October’s figure at / below forecast (8%) to deflate dollar and give fresh boost to sterling, while higher than expected result would add to the story of Fed’s continuous aggressive policy tightening, which is expected to be dollar supportive.

Res: 1.1426; 1.1500; 1.1567; 1.1599.
Sup: 1.1333; 1.1319; 1.1284; 1.1253.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.