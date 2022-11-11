XAUUSD: Bulls Have a Great Potential to Bring the Price to 1802.65

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Most likely, as a few weeks ago, a large correction pattern is forming on XAUUSD, taking the form of a cycle triple zigzag.

The 1H timeframe shows the structure of the completed cycle intervening wave x, which looks like a bearish triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.

There is a possibility that the cycle wave z takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, and now the price is in the second actionary wave Ⓨ.

It is assumed that the primary double zigzag may end near 1802.65. At that level, wave Ⓨ will be at 161.8% of wave Ⓦ.

However, there is a possibility where the downward movement of the pair will continue in the cycle wave x. The final primary wave is under development.

Thus, a downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future. The primary wave Ⓩ may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible near 1563.07. At that level, primary wave Ⓩ will be at 76.4% of primary wave Ⓨ.

Only after reaching the specified level, the development of the cycle wave z will begin.