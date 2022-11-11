EURUSD Wave Analysis

Fri, Nov 11, 2022 @ 14:06 GMT
  • EURUSD broke resistance level 1.0095
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0365

EURUSD recently broke the resistance level 1.0095 (which has been reversing the price from the start of September) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.0095 led to the subsequent breakout of the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from October.

EURUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.0365 (multi-month high from August and the forecast price for the completion of the active wave C).

